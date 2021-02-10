GRS actively preparing for next GE, says Bung Moktar

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said GRS recently held a GE meeting to coordinate all preparations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamsahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 10 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is actively planning and preparing for the next General Election (GE), said Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said GRS recently held a GE meeting to coordinate all preparations. He, however, did not state when the meeting was held.

“We are preparing everything to ensure GRS candidates win their respective parliamentary seats at the next GE all parties in the GRS will work together to ensure this victory,” said Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Umno liaison chairman, told reporters today.

Earlier, he presented Chinese New Year greeting cards and mandarin oranges to BN component party representatives here.

GRS is an alliance of Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), while BN in the state comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS). — Bernama