Govt approves over RM10m as compassionate aid for flood victims, says minister

A road connecting Bandar Al-Muktafi Billah Shah in Terengganu to three villages namely, Kampung Rantau Panjang, Kampung Kuala Jengal dan Kampung Chemuak is inundated with flood water, January 7, 2021. Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the initial allocation would be channelled to the flood-hit state governments to expedite the distribution of the aid. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The government has approved an allocation of RM10.250 million as compassionate aid to help ease the burden of those affected by floods during the 2020/2021 northeast monsoon season, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said in a statement today that the initial allocation would be channelled to the flood-hit state governments to expedite the distribution of the aid.

“Based on the 2020/2021 north-east monsoon flood disaster overall report from the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC), an estimated 20,341 families have been recorded as being flood victims nationwide from November 11, 2020 until January 14, 2021.

“However, considering that the country is still in the northeast monsoon phase, which is only expected to end in mid-March, the disaster management committee of the affected states can apply for additional allocation based on the confirmed total number of families in case there are additional flood victims,” he said.

He pointed out that each affected family would receive RM500 while RM5,000 would be given to families who suffered the loss of lives due to the floods.

The states involved are Perak, Selangor, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah, Sarawak, Kedah, Melaka, Labuan, Negri Sembilan and Penang. — Bernama