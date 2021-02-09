Port Dickson resort opts for drive-thru service to stay afloat

AnCasa Residences Port Dickson is selling food prepared by its own chefs using a drive-thru concept. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PORT DICKSON, Feb 9 — Not wanting to rely too much on room sales which have been affected by the movement control order, a four-star resort here took the initiative to sell food prepared by its own chefs using a drive-thru concept.

AnCasa Residences Port Dickson general manager Nazrul Nasihin said the effort was made to help the resort generate more income for its survival, besides supporting its operating cost.

“The hotel industry is facing financial burden to survive so we are finding alternatives by introducing the drive-thru service whereby we open up stalls at the main lobby compound starting last Friday.

“We offer a variety of food including Negri Sembilan traditional dishes such as masak lemak cili api with a price range of RM5 to RM16 each. The stalls are open every day from 11am to 6pm,” he told Bernama.

Elaborating, he said the idea to sell food via drive-thru concept was mooted as the resort was situated near the main road which makes it easier for customers to come and grab some meal.

Nazrul said customers have the option of placing orders beforehand via Facebook or the resort’s website or they can simply drive over to the lobby compound to do so.

“So, there will be no hassle of having to get out of their vehicles to buy food. Just place an order and wait in the car at the allocated parking spaces,” he said.

As Covid-19 preventive measures, he said all employees at the stalls were required to wear face masks and gloves while customers would have to get their body temperature checked prior to entering the resort compound.

“Alhamdulillah, on normal days we can generate between RM300 and RM450 per day while on weekends our sales can reach up to RM1,500 per day,” Nazrul said.

A customer, Aley Suhaimi, 39, said the drive-thru stalls have helped customers to purchase takeaway food quickly besides reducing close interaction.

“It is very convenient because we don’t have to wait with so many people in the restaurant and they also provide us with free drinks while waiting for our orders,” she said. — Bernama