Govt allows dine-in again from tomorrow, but limits table to just two

Patrons opting to dine-in will be limited to two people per table. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Diners can eat out at restaurants again starting tomorrow, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today even as the current movement control order (MCO) is set to conclude next week.

However, he added that patrons opting to dine-in will be limited to two people per table and must comply with the existing standard operating procedures (SOP), including a physical distance of one metre from other patrons.

“Prior to this, restaurants are allowed to open until 10pm but limited to takeaways and deliveries.

“The special meeting held by the National Security Council yesterday has agreed to allow dine-ins and the allowed number of patrons is two person per table with a physical distance of one metre,” he said in a broadcasted press conference this afternoon.

MORE TO COME