Bersatu Youth chief: Pictures of Perikatan election material circulating online not GE15 gear but from Sabah election

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the photos of Perikatan Nasional (PN) campaign posters, T-shirts and badges circulating online are not from any preparation for a general election.

Instead, he said the election material was from the Sabah state election campaign last year.

“Slander! Those were old photos. The #AbahKitaBah hashtag is a slogan used during the Sabah state election at the end of last year.

“I hope that such slander is stopped and never made a practice. Focus on community service, lighten the burden of the people, not add to the burden of sin,” he said in his Facebook post today.

The photos have been circulating on social media in recent days, with users claiming PN is gearing up for the general election.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also posted the photos in his Facebook page yesterday but deleted them after Bersatu Youth exco Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir publicly chided him.

All legislatures and elections are suspended due to the Emergency proclaimed for the entire country but Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has pledged to call a general election once this is lifted.