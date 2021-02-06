Report: Taoist group leader says govt will announce revised CNY SOPs on Monday

There have been loud complaints about the current Chinese New Year SOPs. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia president Tan Hoe Chieow said an updated version of Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) for Chinese New Year is likely to be announced on Monday.

The Star Online reported that Tan had consulted the National Unity Ministry yesterday and based on that said that the ministry is likely to make the announcement.

“It’s more appropriate because it is a workday,” said Tan who had attended the first of two dialogue sessions organised by the ministry on Jan 12 to discuss the festive period’s SOP.

On the dialogue session, Tan said that the government had never made known to him or others who were also in the meeting of their decision.

“We have given our input and it is up to them what they want to accept and implement.

“It is not right to assume that we have all agreed to the SOP. We only went to the meeting and gave our views.

“The final decision is up to the minister and the government, ” he was quoted saying.

Tan said there were initial suggestion to limit Chinese New Year visits to 20 people and also depending on the size of the house.

“We also talked about the government limiting temple prayers to only five committee members.

“We gave our views and input but we were not told of the final decision, ” he said, adding that the federation was not invited for the second session on Jan 18.