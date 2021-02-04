Putrajaya allows hair salons, barber shops, car wash outlets to reopen from tomorrow as MCO 2.0 drags on

The defence minister said that salon and barber shop workers must also sanitise their equipments after servicing each customer. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced today that hair salons, barber shops and car wash outlets can now reopen for business, as the new movement control order dubbed MCO 2.0 gets extended by another two weeks from tomorrow.

However, the senior minister said in salons and barber shops the services offered must strictly be limited to only hair care, with other services such as facials still strictly prohibited.

The defence minister said that salon and barber shop workers must also sanitise their equipments after servicing each customer.

Ismail Sabri said that the abovementioned services can operate until 10pm starting tomorrow.

