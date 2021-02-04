PM warns of jail and immediate business closure for repeat violators of Covid-19 SOPs

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin live on television for a Covid 19 special announcement February 4, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Stubborn people found repeatedly flouting regulations enforced to curb the Covid-19 pandemic may be thrown into prison and have their businesses closed immediately as part of stiffer measures under the law, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

In a special televised address to explain the gazettement of the Emergency Ordinance 2021, the prime minister said the government will soon be amending Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, also known as Act 342.

“Compliance of SOP in workplaces, workers’ lodging and business premises is crucial for us to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. Enforcement measures must be intensified to ensure compliance of SOP.

“Therefore, the Emergency Management Technical Committee have scrutinised the sections under Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998) which need to be amended to allow for stricter and quicker enforcement measures,” he said.

Muhyiddin’s remark comes after Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah both proposed amendments to increase the fine for compoundable offences under the Act.

Dr Noor Hisham previously suggested that the government increase the fine for compoundable offences under the Act from the current RM1,000 to RM10,000.

He also reminded all quarters to stop hurling unwarranted accusations against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for agreeing to an Emergency proclamation.

Muhyiddin said the government had obtained a royal decree after His Majesty was satisfied that the Covid-19 threat to the country was at a critical level which justified the need for an Emergency on the advice of the Cabinet.

