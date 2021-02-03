Penang CNY events will continue online, chief minister says as Covid-19 restricts mass gatherings

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said many Chinese New Year events in Penang will be carried online and this will prove to be a new experience for everyone. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 3 ― While the high Covid-19 infections may dampen large group gatherings this year, families can still make merry this Chinese New Year as festival events in Penang will continue albeit virtually.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said many events will be carried online and this will prove to be a new experience for everyone.

Despite the muted celebrations, Chow said several streets in George Town have been decorated with red lanterns.

“Kek Lok Si will again light up the temple grounds for 15 days as one of the highlights of CNY celebrations,” he said.

He said that while there won’t be any open houses held this year due to the movement control order (MCO) that was extended to February 18, many households will still likely take the opportunity to try cooking their own Chinese New Year signature dishes and festive goodies and sharing it with their friends and relatives.

“I believe Covid-19 pandemic will instead invoke a sense of family unity and caring for each other in the spirit of staying safe and staying healthy,” he said when asked to comment on how the MCO might impact Chinese New Year celebrations in Penang.

The Penang state government had previously announced that the Penang chief minister's annual Chinese New Year open house celebration, initially scheduled on February 13, was cancelled.

The annual Chinese New Year celebrations (also known as Miao Hui) in George Town, complete with cultural performances and food stalls, was also cancelled to be replaced by a nine-day virtual celebration starting from February 12.

As for his own family, Chow said he will be looking forward to a “peaceful and intimate” Chinese New Year with his wife and two sons in Penang but he will miss his siblings who are in another state.

Traditionally reunion dinners are held on Chinese New Year eve which falls on February 11 this year.

The first day of Chinese New Year falls on February 12 and typically the new year is celebrated for 15 days culminating in Chap Goh Meh celebrations.