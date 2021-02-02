Report: Bersatu Youth man face death sentence over drug charge

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. Bersatu Youth wing leader Adam Asmuni is facing a possible death sentence after he was charged under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 last Friday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth wing leader Adam Asmuni is facing a possible death sentence after he was charged under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 last Friday.

Malaysiakini today reported Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin confirming the criminal charge against Adam which was carried out at the court complex here last week.

“He was slapped with one charge under Section 39(B) at Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex on January 29,’’ said Saiful.

In the report, Saiful did not divulge the details of Adam’s criminal offences under the charge.

Section 39(B) states that those in possession of 15g or more heroin and morphine; 1,000g or more opium (raw or prepared); 200g or more cannabis; and 40g or more cocaine will receive the mandatory death sentence.

It is understood that Adam faced the charge after the police had allegedly caught him with illegal narcotic substance on January 20.

Further investigations had also led to the police allegedly confiscating 1.5kg dried cannabis leaves, nine cannabis plants, and a large amount of liquid believed to contain narcotics at Adam’s residence in Ampang.

It was also reported that Adam’s wife Lyiana Roslee and another foreigner was arrested at the location and were subsequently charged with trafficking and producing drugs at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Adam had previously contested in the Bagan Serai parliamentary seat in 2018, and had recently run for the Bersatu Youth vice-chief position. Adam had lost both contests.