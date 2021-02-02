Penang CM announces RM5m makeover for state exco offices

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press during a press conference at Komtar January 6, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 2 — The Penang state executive council (exco) offices in Komtar will undergo a renovation costing RM4.95 million, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

However, he clarified that the plan to upgrade the offices on Levels 52 and 53 in Komtar was made back in 2019 due to a lack of space.

“Currently, the average space for each exco office is around 1,400 square feet and each office accommodates one exco member with four to five other staff,” he said in a statement today.

He said the renovation project approved was for Levels 52 and 53 while four offices will be shifted to Level 31 to provide more space in each office.

Chow said the renovation project is to provide a more conducive working environment and is estimated to cost about RM4.95 million.

“The cost can be further reduced with a competitive open tender,” he said.

He asserted that the project would also help stimulate the state’s economy by helping the successful contractor during this pandemic.

Chow said the offices were created in 1986 and have never undergone any major renovation.

“The state government reiterates that projects approved will be implemented with proper procedures and tender processes,” he stressed.

He said the state government will still continue to provide financial assistance to those affected by the pandemic.

Chow pointed out that the state approved a financial aid package of RM20 million last month.

Last year, the state government also approved RM155.5 million in aid packages.

“Under no circumstances will the state government neglect the well-being of Penangites during this challenging time,” he said.

He said this year, RM50 million has been allocated for the state’s iSejahtera programmes.