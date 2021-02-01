Kuantan Municipal Council HQ closed after some 40 staff tested positive for Covid-19

MPK president Datuk Hamdan Hussin said the complex was closed for sanitisation, and all staff and members of the public would not be allowed to be in the premises until the disinfection work was completed. An announcement will be made later on its reopening. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Feb 1 — The Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) headquarters complex has been temporarily closed from today after about 40 of its employees were infected with Covid-19.

MPK president Datuk Hamdan Hussin, in a statement today, said the complex was closed for sanitisation, and all staff and members of the public would not be allowed to be in the premises until the disinfection work was completed. An announcement will be made later on its reopening.

“Services requiring the physical presence of applicants have been postponed until the resumption of operations at the MPK headquarters complex,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak, when contacted, said all MPK employees and their family members had been placed under Home Surveillance Order, with the staff required to work from home.

“The situation is under control. The infection was imported from outside Pahang, which then spread to the family of an MPK employee before infecting others,” he added.

Nevertheless, the enforcement work and other town operations of MPK are not affected as the infection only involved the administration division at the complex and not branch offices.

Those who want to use MPK services to pay assessment bills, renew licences, settle compounds, lodge complaints and submit development plans can conduct their transactions online via its website www.mpk.gov.my. — Bernama