Penang postpones ceremony for state awards till further notice due to Covid-19, MCO

Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas has his temperature taken before entering the Dewan Sri Pinang for the first sitting of 14th State Assembly Session in George Town April 14, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 29 ― The investiture of the state awards, medals and honour in Penang, which has been postponed several times since July last year, will again be delayed until further notice.

Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang said the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the 82nd birthday of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas was supposed to be held on February 6 and 7 but is now postponed until further notice due to the Covid-19 situation and the current movement control order (MCO).

The investiture ceremony was initially scheduled for July 11 last year but was postponed to November 21 due to the pandemic.

The ceremony was then postponed to January 16 this year, then again to February 6.

The list of recipients for the state awards, medals and honour was already gazetted on December 3 last year.

A total 829 individuals will be receiving the state awards this year with two receiving the DUPN, five the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN(, 16 the Darjah Gemilang Pangkuan Negeri (DGPN), seven the Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri (DMPN), 84 the Darjah Setia Pangkuan Negeri (DSPN), 74 the Darjah Johan Negeri (DJN), 38 the Bintang Cemerlang Negeri (BCN), 126 the Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (PKT), 218 the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK), 233 the Pingat Jasa Masyarakat (PJM) and 26 the Pingat Bakti Setia (PBS).

The late Karpal Singh and Public service commission chairman Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman led the investiture ceremony as they were conferred the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN),which carries the Datuk Seri Utama title.

Among the other recipients of the state awards include Army Commander General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, Deputy Inspector General Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Navy Commander Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany, Airforce Commander General Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad and Consulate Datuk Seri Suppiah Manikam.