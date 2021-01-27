Prison, detention facility in Terengganu under EMCO starting tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat, March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The National Security Council has declared that the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be implemented in two detention facilities in Terengganu, following a rise in Covid-19 infections there.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 1,262 screening tests were conducted at the Marang prison, as of yesterday.

“The Health Ministry recorded 98 positive cases, all of which involve detainees at the prison’s detainee transit centre (PTP)” he said in a statement.

Due to this, the EMCO will cover the PTP, including its prison officers’ training centre, as well as Zones 2 and 3 of the prison, beginning tomorrow until February 10. During this time, entry and exit from the locality and visits from family members are not permitted.

Meanwhile the Dungun Correctional Facility also saw a rise in infections, after 99 positive cases were detected from 1,102 screening tests, as of yesterday.

“The positive cases include 92 detainees, two personnel, and five close-contact. The EMCO there will include the facility’s personnel quarters, and begins tomorrow until February 10.

“As with Marang prison, entry and exit from the locality and visits from family members will not be allowed,” Ismail said.