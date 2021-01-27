Prihatin Special Grant programmes: RM2.55b disbursed to micro SMEs to date, says Tengku Zafrul

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said for GKP 2.0 under the Kita Prihatin package, new applications and appeals were being perused and cross-checked by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and local authorities. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The government has to date, channelled RM2.55 billion to micro-small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the Prihatin Special Grant (GKP) and GKP 2.0 programme.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said for GKP 2.0 under the Kita Prihatin package, new applications and appeals were being perused and cross-checked by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and local authorities.

“The targeted payment date will be set in March 2021, InsyaAllah,” he said.

For GKP measures alone, he said, the amount disbursed or will be channelled to the people including through GKP Permai (Malaysian Economic and Rakyat Protection Assistance), totalled RM3.35 billion.

Following the implementation of the movement control Order (MCO) throughout the country except Sarawak, GKP Permai will get an additional RM150 million, bringing the total to RM800 million.

“For micro SMEs that had received GKP before, they do not need to re-register and the RM1,000 aid will be credited into their account.

“Frequently asked questions about GKP Permai can be found at the IRB link in https://gkp.hasil.gov.my/,” the minister said in the 38th Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) Report, today.

In the report, Tengku Zafrul said the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) which covers reskilling and upskilling programmes also recorded an increase in participation of individuals to 134,179 from 134,137, the previous week.

Individuals interested in joining the related courses may visit the websites of the relevant ministries and agencies.

The ministries involved include Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives; Tourism, Arts and Culture; and Higher Education, while the agencies include Human Capital Development Bhd; Mara; East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC); and Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA).

Meanwhile, the RM100 million fund for the Tekun Business Recovery Scheme (TBRS) intended for micro SMEs has achieved its objective, benefiting 14,946.

Other available financing include the Penjana SME financing amounting to RM2 billion and RM1 billion Penjana financing for SMEs and micro SMEs in the tourism sector.

As of Jan 15, 2021, Tengku Zafrul said the Penjana micro credit financing under Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has benefited 9,652 micro SMEs, involving an allocation of RM328.1 million.

Bumiputera Relief Financing (BRF) introduced by Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd with a fund of RM200 million has also benefited 437 SMEs, involving RM118.8 million, an increase from 389 SMEs, involving RM105.6 million in the previous week.

As for Technical and Digital Usage Support for SMEs and mid-tier companies (MTC), RM23.4 million has been channelled to 5,941 businesses in the form of grants and loans for digitalisation service subscriptions.

In stimulating the economy through Penjana, the government has also backed up the agriculture and food industry with an allocation of RM400 million for farmers, cultivators and breeders.

Under this scheme, a total of RM74.5 million has been disbursed to 7,012 micro agricultural SMEs, compared to RM71.3 million in the previous week involving 6,748 micro agricultural SMEs.

Other ongoing initiatives include service tax exemption for hotels until June 30, 2021 to assist tourism sector operators, and sales tax relief for passenger vehicles to boost the country’s automotive sector.

Aside from that, the My30 public transport subsidy has also been extended to this year. A total of 751,414 monthly unlimited travel passes have been sold, involving subsidies totalling RM127.74 million as at Jan 15.

“I was also informed that the government is promoting this My30 pass with a ‘buy one free one’ initiative until March,” Tengku Zafrul added. — Bernama