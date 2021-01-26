Ismail Sabri: 2.8 million Malaysians risk losing jobs, 2.5 million more may lose income if lockdown returns

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 2.8 million people may risk losing their jobs should another full lockdown is imposed on economic activities like last year. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has today painted a grim picture for Malaysians should another full lockdown is imposed on economic activities like last year, revealing that 2.8 million people may risk losing their jobs.

In his press briefing today, Ismail, who is also defence minister, said that 2.8 million more people also stand to lose their income if another movement control order (MCO) as strict as 2020’s is imposed to tackle Covid-19.

“The B40 group will lose wages in a month, which is estimated to cost RM2.45 billion, with an average of RM2,400 per family,” he said, referring to bottom 40 per cent households.

Ismail said that according to a report from the Companies Commission of Malaysia, 13,445 factories have since shuttered since the initial MCO was imposed in March last year.

Malaysia is now under a second, more relaxed MCO dubbed MCO 2.0.

