After two weeks of MCO, Malaysia sees 3,585 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Health Ministry reported 3,585 more Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths for the past 24 hours today, after two weeks of the renewed movement control order (MCO).

In a statement this evening, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 4,076 patients have recovered over the same period.

“There are currently 40,574 active cases with 280 patients being treated in intensive care and 111 requiring respiratory assistance,” he said.

The 11 deaths take the number of Covid-19 fatalities to 700.

