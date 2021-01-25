Kulim doctor under probe for Socso, insurance fraud

Mohd Rosni said the suspect is still on duty at the hospital and will be called in for questioning soon. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 25 — A doctor living in Kulim, Kedah is being investigated by Penang police for suspicion of involvement in a forgery case at a hospital in Seberang Perai.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohd Rosni Mohd Lazim who heads Penang’s commercial crime investigation department said the woman doctor at the hospital is believed to have used the official stamps of two other doctors to forge documents for patients to claim payment from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and their insurance companies.

“We seized the documents and official stamps from her house in Kulim last week,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He disclosed that the complainant is the deputy director of the hospital and another doctor, adding that their statements have been recorded.

According to the senior policeman, the 37-year-old suspect was believed to have forged seven documents for patients in the orthopaedic department to submit for Socso and insurance claims.

It is believed that she had forged four documents using a male doctor’s official stamp and forged another three documents using another female doctor’s official stamp.

He said the male doctor discovered one of the forged documents on December 30, 2020 and reported it to the hospital director.

“The hospital deputy director lodged a police report on this on January 20 and this case is being investigated under Section 468 and 471 of the Penal Code for forgery and fraudulent use of forged documents,” he said.

He said the female doctor, whose official stamp was used in three forged documents by the suspect, was transferred to Sibu, Sarawak since 2017 and is still based there.

“It is believed that she had forged the documents for patients to claim insurance and Socso and she may have been paid for doing that,” he said.