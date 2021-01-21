Penang offers loan to help those in arts and culture industry affected by pandemic

Penang state exco Yeoh Soon Hin delivers his speech during a Penang Transport Master Plan townhall session in Bayan Baru February 13, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 21 — The Penang state government has introduced a loan to help those in the creative industry who are struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism and Creative Economy committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said those in the arts and culture industry who are struggling can apply for the Creative Leap Loan.

“The application date for this interest-free loan starts from January 22,” he said.

He said completed applications must be submitted to his office at Level 52 in Komtar by February 26.

The Creative Leap Loan is open to those in the multimedia creative industry, the arts and culture industry and the cultural heritage industry.

Individuals and companies in advertising, design, animation, digital content, crafts, visual arts, music, performance arts, creative writing, fashion and heritage restoration and preservation can apply for the loan.

“This loan is part of the state government’s support for the creative economy industry,” he said.

Application forms can be downloaded from www.pdc.gov.my from January 22 onwards.



