Selangor MB: Your right to be angry with politicians for Covid-19 but don’t vent at frontliners

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari urged the public to support and not to take out their frustrations on the frontline workers who are risking their lives daily to contain the coronavirus. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Malaysians have a right to be angry with politicians for the way they have handled the Covid-19 crisis in the country, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

However, he urged them to support and not to take out their frustrations on the frontline workers who are risking their lives daily to contain the coronavirus.

“As the mentri besar of Selangor, I am aware of the people’s growing anger towards politicians. I do not want to be in denial.

“The weaknesses of the executive to plan and formulate a plan for addressing the long-term effects of Covid-19, as well as confusion and uncertainty on the standard operating procedures, are not the fault of frontliners.

“You all have the right to be angry with politicians whose tricks are never-ending. But never let the anger be directed at frontliners,” said Amirudin in his speech announcing the “Kita Selangor” economic rescue package.

Selangor continues to occupy top spot nationwide for the most number of Covid-19 cases in a single day.

The Selangor MB related his personal account of seeing medical staff working round the clock to treat infected patients during his visit to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang yesterday.

Amiruddin also said he understood the public’s growing discontent over the Emergency proclamation and vowed to fight for the return of parliamentary democracy.

“Political leaders at all levels should realize the wisdom of our founding fathers who ensured the foundations of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy is firmly established.

“I am confident we are able to deal with short-term and long-term effects Covid-19 in accordance with the Constitution and uphold the practice of democracy in this country. Such a crisis requires leadership countries to be more inclusive of receiving advice, not just from opposition parties but also from civil society organisations.

“While I understand the intentions and efforts of all parties including the federal government to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections but we all have to be careful that this Emergency proclamation is not exploited,” said Amiruddin.

Last week, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a new movement control order (MCO) in all Federal Territories, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah until January 26.

Five more states — Kedah, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Terengganu and Pahang — were added to the MCO list yesterday. The order is effective from January 22, effectively locking down the whole country except Sarawak.

This is on top of the state of Emergency proclamation that was announced last week, effectively putting all state assembly and Parliament sitting on hold.