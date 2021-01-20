Covid-19 vaccine panel chief urges Malaysians not to panic over Norwegian deaths before links proven

A resident receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the EHPAD (care home and day centre for elderly people) of the Le Jeune hospital in Saint-Renan January 4, 2021. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The chairman of the Vaccine Selection Technical Working Group (TWG) today said Malaysians should not avoid being vaccinated against Covid-19 based solely on reported deaths among elderly recipients in Norway.

Dr Kalairasu Pearisamy said there was still no demonstrable link that the deaths were a direct result of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

It was previously reported 23 chronically ill people, all aged 75 and above, died after they received their vaccination shots.

“What we know is that currently there is no causality, or direct indication that the vaccine caused their deaths.

“It may be that because of their old age, and they also had chronic illnesses, they actually died due to reasons more related to their age,” he said during an interview with Astro Awani.

