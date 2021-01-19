Report: Vendors to deliver to customers if Selayang wholesale market closed due to Covid-19

A general view of the Selayang wholesale market during the movement control order, January 13, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Market vendors may be forced to deliver their produce directly to customers if the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market in Selayang, where they operate, is closed due to Covid-19.

With the possibility of the market being shut down several days to enable sanitisation, vendors have made back-up plans to continue operations outside of the market by delivering food items to customers, The Malaysian Insight reported today.

Kuala Lumpur Vegetable Wholesalers’ Association president Wong Keng Fatt was reported saying that vendors have to find ways to ensure the suppy to hypermarkets are not interrupted, noting that they may deliver or keep their goods outside the market in Selayang if it is closed.

“Our vegetables are sold on the same day they arrive. Fruits and vegetables are slightly different. Fish and fruits can be frozen for durability, but our perishable products cannot.

“So, if we talk about a back-up plan, we have to deal with our customers outside the market,” he was quoted saying.

The report noted that the vendors have plans to meet customers outside of the market in Selayang to also ensure that restaurants and vendors from other smaller markets within the Klang Valley will be able to receive their supplies uninterrupted.

Kuala Lumpur Fruits Wholesalers’ Association president Chin Nyuk Moy also reportedly highlighted that mandarin oranges for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations next month that have arrived at the port from abroad cannot be delivered to vendors if the market is closed.

The portal said most fruit wholesalers at the market may choose to deliver their fruits outside the market or freeze fruits that have been imported, with Chin quoted as saying: “But it is still too early to deliver the Chinese New Year goods. And with the market experiencing this hiccup, business this week should be quiet.”

Chin reportedly said that arrangements by the fruit vendors will depend on Covid-19 test results of those at the market.

According to the report, over 2,000 individuals are awaiting their Covid-19 test results, with those asked to undergo the test including vendors, market workers, delivery workers, lorry drivers and customers.

The portal said the wholesale market in Selayang may be closed for three days from this Thursday for sanitisation if are a high number of Covid-19 cases are detected there.

Yesterday, news portal Malaysiakini cited Kuala Lumpur Hoi Seong Fish Wholesaler Association chairman Sing Kian Hock as saying that over 90 Covid-19 cases have been reported at the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market in Selayang, with over 30 of those cases involving fish vendors and their workers reported over last week alone.

Sing was quoted saying that the fish wholesalers’ stores at the market would be closed for four days this week to enable Covid-19 screening and would only reopen this Friday.

Yesterday, local daily The Star reported that around 2,000 workers from the vegetable stores in the market will be undergoing Covid-19 tests as one positive case had been detected, while the fruits section currently does not have any Covid-19 case detected.