Putrajaya could amend Act 355 to introduce harsher punishments against LGBT community, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Religious Affairs Ahmad Marzuk Shaary speaks to reporters in Putrajaya, December 30, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BHARU Jan 19 — The government does not rule out the possibility of amending the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or Act 355 to provide for heavier punishments on lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders (LGBT).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said the current sentence under the act, which provides for a three year imprisonment, a fine of RM5,000 and six strokes of the cane, was seen as not giving much effect on the group of people.

This amendment should be seen as necessary to address their wrong doings, he told reporters after the Food Bank Donation Handover by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) at Kompleks Purnama near Pengkalan Chepa, here today.

According to him, stern action has been taken currently against those who do not dress as required of their gender.

“All state religious agencies and enforcers have been instructed to take action against those (LGBT) who do not behave accordingly,” he said.

He urged the public with information on unhealthy activities carried out by the LGBT group to come forward and make a report to the authorities to facilitate action against them. — Bernama