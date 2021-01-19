Ismail Sabri: Military given arrest powers to boost border security

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob updating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) during a daily press conference at the Perdana Putra June 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The power of arrest given to Armed Forces personnel under the Emergency will assist them in conducting Ops Benteng to secure the country’s borders, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said this was formalised in the Emergency Ordinance issued following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s proclamation last week.

Ismail said border intrusions continued to be a problem.

“So, that is why under this Emergency, we are given the same powers as the police, like the power of arrest,” he said in a press conference today.

In the EO gazetted on January 15, it was stated that Armed Forces personnel will have the same powers as the police for the duration of the Emergency.

This will be in addition to their existing powers provided to them under the Armed Forces Act 1972 (Act 77).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced last week that Malaysia has been placed under a state of Emergency that will last until August 1.