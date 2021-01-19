Imam of Selangor state mosque contracts Covid-19

An empty Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque the night before Ramadan during the movement control order in Shah Alam April 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Imam of the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, Abdul Karim Omar, has tested positive for Covid-19.

He announced the news during an Instagram live session with celebrity and humanitarian activist, Nur Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah, yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who is also a renowned qari, said he was currently being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital while his other family members, who also tested positive for the illness, were treated at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

He also explained that he went for the screening test upon receiving information that a friend whom he met recently was unwell and confirmed positive for Covid-19.

He was also experiencing breathing and sleeping difficulties as well as dry cough before he tested positive for the virus.

Abdul Karim also advised Muslims not to take the pandemic lightly, maintain compliance with the standard operating procedures stipulated by the government and continue to recite zikir to remember Allah.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri prayed that Abdul Karim would quickly recover from Covid-19.

“I humbly pray to Allah to grant my beloved brother (Abdul Karim) with quick recovery, protection and blessings,” he said in a video uploaded in his Instagram account today. — Bernama