Big Boss Banana Leaf Restaurant operator in Penang provides free food to those in need during MCO

Owner of Big Boss Banana Leaf Restaurant, M. Moganasundram, said he is offering 100 packs of rice and side dishes for free to the public until January 26. — Picture via Facebook/Big Boss Banana Leaf Restaurant

NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 19 — Realising the plight of those hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, a restaurant operator is taking an initiative to help those in need by offering free food.

Owner of Big Boss Banana Leaf Restaurant, M. Moganasundram, 37, said he is offering 100 packs of rice and side dishes for free to the public until January 26, which is the last day of the movement control order (MCO).

“(But), For me if the MCO is extended, we will continue to do it (give free free food). In fact, we have been doing this when MCO was first implemented, for, and only, to alleviate some of the burden of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially those whose income are affected,” he told Bernama when met at his restaurant at Jalan Ooi Kar Seng, here , yesterday.

He said his restaurant would prepare the food side from 3pm until 5pm and then will pack the food for distribution from 6pm.

“Normally, we change the menu for the side dishes everyday. The menu includes white rice, egg in sambal, fried fish, chicken, vegetables and gravy,” he added.

Moganasundram, who employs 12 workers at his restaurant, said he set aside 10 kilogrammes of rice, 100 fish, 100 chicken eggs, 100 pieces of chicken and vegetable every day for the free food.

“For me, money is not a priority, instead doing good to fellow human beings, regardless of race and religion, is, because there are still among us who are not as fortunate as us and living in poverty. So, we have to help,” he added.

Meanwhile, a housewife, D. Puspamalar, 51, said the initiative by Moganasundram should be praised because there are many less fortunate people who need help and assistance.

“For me, this effort should be continued because many people are not able to work and have no income (due to Covid-19). They need help,” she said.

Goh Cheng Weng, 65, who lives alone in Nibong Tebal, said he would get free food from the restaurant sometimes.

“Sometimes, Moganasundram calls me to his shop, where he gives me free food. He knows I live alone and I am poor,” he added. — Bernama