Muhyiddin announces new RM15b Permai stimulus package

The live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speech about the movement control order January 11, 2020.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — An additional stimulus package worth in excess of RM15 billion was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

The Malaysian Economic and Rakyat Protection Assistance Package, dubbed the Permai aid package, will include 22 new initiatives that Muhyiddin said will put money in people’s pockets and ensure the survival of businesses.

“The Permai initiative will be based on three main objections, which are to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, to ensure the welfare of the people, and to support the survival of businesses,” he said during a “live” telecast this evening.

The announcement comes off the back of a movement control order (MCO) implemented across seven states for two weeks from January 13, which bars non-essential activities and movement in the affected areas, aimed at combating the Covid-19 outbreak.

