Ten landslides, 25 roads affected by floods in Sabah

A total of 25 roads have been affected by floods that hit Sabah with 10 landslides were reported in Sabah today. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 17 — A total of 25 roads have been affected by floods that hit Sabah with 10 landslides were reported statewide as at noon today.

A check by Bernama found that several affected roads were passable only by heavy vehicles and four-wheel drive vehicles while in several other roads including Jalan Kolopis in Penampang, were completely impassable to all vehicles.

Apart from that, a landslide has occurred along Jalan Penampang-Tambunan, rendered the stretch to be unsafe due continuous heavy rain that could further deteriorate the road condition.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today, said apart from Jalan Kolopis, the other four roads in Penampang district affected by the floods are Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting, Jalan Kasigui, Jalan Lama Penampang in Bundusan and Jalan Dabak.

The main roads connecting Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu districts, namely, Jalan Tuaran Melalin-Kota Kinabalu, as well as Jalan Taman Seri Rugading, Jalan Kampung Kauluan and Jalan Salut Lapasan were also affected.

A total of six roads are flooded in Kudat district, namely, Jalan Tamalang; Jalan Airport; Jalan Pusat Bandar; Jalan Damai; Jalan Rondomon and Jalan Surau Lanjong; while the two affected roads in Kota Marudu are Jalan Langkon Pitas and Jalan Kampung Damai.

In Pitas district, seven roads are affected, namely, Jalan Langkon; Jalan Suang Duyung; Jalan Liu Malubang; Jalan Kinabongan; Jalan Kabatasan Dandun; Jalan Sosop Bai and Jalan Mengkubau Laut.

Meanwhile, Paitan and Lahad Datu districts each have two affected roads, namely Jalan Sungai-sungai and Jalan Bypass Utama.

A total of 10 landslides were reported in seven villages involving four districts, namely, Kota Kinabalu. Kota Marudu, Pitas and Kudat and thus far no deaths were reported.

A landslide was reported to have occurred in Kampung Lokub, Kota Kinabalu and another incident in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tandek 2 in Kota Marudu.

Six other landslides were reported in Pitas, namely, in Kampung Layak-layak; Jalan Langkon-Pitas; Jalan Rinasuk Unggol-Kampung Sosop; Jalan Suang Duyung; Jalan Sosop Bai and Jalan Mengkubau Laut.

Kudat district also recorded two landslides, in Kampung Air and Kampung Dumpirit. — Bernama