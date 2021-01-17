Miri hospital postpones all specialist services

MIRI, Jan 17 — Miri Hospital is postponing all services at its specialist clinics from tomorrow (Jan 18) until Friday (Jan 22) except complex cases which cannot be delayed.

In a statement yesterday, the hospital management said it was necessary to deploy medical and non-medical resources including manpower to help with Covid-19 patients in the hospital following the spike in Covid-19 cases here.

“The specialist clinics will contact affected patients to reschedule appointments. In-patient services are still operating as usual,” it stated.

Patients with queries about appointments are advised to contact the relevant clinic at telephone numbers on their appointment cards.

The hospital management appealed for cooperation and apologised any inconvenience caused. Those who need to go to the hospital are reminded to adhere strictly with standard operating procedures.

“Miri Hospital is committed to protecting this facility and appeals to all parties to help curb the spread of Covid-19,” added the statement. — Borneo Post Online