IRB temporarily closes branches, offices in several states

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia logo in Kuala Lumpur December 9, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) branches and offices in several states will be temporarily closed to allow for sanitation operations.

The communications division of IRB’s chief executive officer’s office in a statement today said the closures involved the Mersing Revenue Services Centre (PKH) in Johor which was closed from today until Tuesday.

Alternatively, customers could go to the Kluang branch or any nearby branches, it said.

Apart from that, its Bangi branch in Selangor at Tower A would be closed from tomorrow until a date that would be announced later and customers were advised to go to the Cyberjaya Satellite Office and Hulu Langat PKH for services.

According to the statement, its Kota Tinggi PKH would also be closed from tomorrow until a date that would be announced later and customers could visit the Johor Bahru branch, Pontian PKH as well as the Johor Bahru Urban Transformation Centre.

In addition, the Temerloh branch in Pahang would be closed from tomorrow, alternatively, customers could visit its Jerantut PKH, it said.

Customers were advised to conduct all their taxation affairs online throughout the closure period, read the statement.

Enquiries and feedback on taxations issues can be channelled to the IRB through the Hasil Care Line at 03-89111000 or 603-89111100 (overseas) as well as via HASiL Live Chat and the IRB’s official portal or through https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/ — Bernama