Three National Sports Institute officials test positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Three National Sports Institute (NSI) officials, who are involved in the quarantine-based centralised training camps, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (Jan 12), said its chief executive officer, Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli.

He said NSI had dealt with the matter in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Their close contacts have been identified to undergo Covid-19 screening and placed under Home Surveillance Order (HSO). We have also carried out sanitation work on the NSI headquarters in Bukit Jalil,” he said in a statement today.

He said that 47 NSI officials, comprising health and sports science officers, had already started to monitor the development of the athletes and coaches’ National Sports Council (NSC) training programmes at five centralised training camps during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

The five venues are the National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil, NSC Complex in Taman Keramat, Akademi Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara, National Velodrome in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan and the National Sailing Training Centre in Langkawi.

“The NSI team’s main scope of responsibility at these centralised training camps includes health monitoring, early treatment services, medical clinical referrals as well as compliance with personal health care practices, especially in the management of Covid-19 counter measures.

“In terms of performance, the NSI sports science team’s role will be to provide sports science expertise, especially from the aspects of sports nutrition, physical adaptation, sports psychology, exercise physiology and biomechanics,” he explained.

Previously, the NSC confirmed that seven athletes and six officials had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to training camp from Christmas and New Year leave on Jan 3. — Bernama