Problem with your glasses, contact lens? Don’t fret, FT minister says optometrists are open again

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Optometrists have been allowed to reopen for business during the current movement control order (MCO), Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced today.

The Federal Territories minister said they are now considered “essential services” by the National Security Council (NSC), after it received public feedback on initially excluding the sector.

“Yes, optometrists are now allowed to operate... yes they are essential indeed,” he posted on Twitter earlier today.

In a Facebook video later, he elaborated that optometry services and optical shops have been given permission to operate in MCO areas in Malaysia from 6am to 8pm.

He said the NSC had in a meeting deemed the sector to be an “essential service”.

Confusion reigned earlier this week as optometrists were excluded from a list of “essential services” and ordered to close under the second MCO even as other businesses selling jewellery, clothes, and even perfume were allowed to operate.

MCO began on January 13 and is to last until January 26 as Malaysia struggles to contain the latest round of Covid-19 infections.

