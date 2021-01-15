Perlis MB: Four state excos under home quarantine pending Covid-19 test results

Perlis MB Datuk Seri Azlan Man says four state exco members are under home quarantine pending the results of their Covid-19 screening test. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, Jan 15 ― Four Perlis executive council (exco) members are under home quarantine pending the results of their Covid-19 screening test, said Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

He said the four exco members had attended the Padang Besar Umno Division Delegates meeting last January 3, which was also attended by Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, who was confirmed positive for Covid-19 last Wednesday.

"The four exco members are Santan Assemblyman Azizan Sulaiman, Beseri Assemblyman Ruzaini Rais, Chuping Assemblyman Asmaiza Ahmad and Mata Ayer Assemblyman Siti Berenee Yahaya.

"They attended the meeting, and together with (Padang Besar MP) Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, they voluntarily went for the Covid-19 screening and the results will be obtained either today or tomorrow,” he told reporters after flagging-off a Perlis Disaster Relief Mission to Pahang here today.

He said this after the Perlis State Government Contribution Release Ceremony in the Pahang Flood Disaster Relief Mission.

Azlan also advised any individuals, including elected representatives, who had close contacts with the four exco members and Zahidi to immediately contact the nearest health centre. ― Bernama