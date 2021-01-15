Najib questions rationale of letting work sites, jewellers, IKEA keep operating inside MCO

Citing the government’s revelations that the public healthcare system was close to being overwhelmed, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said all sectors that have contributed significant Covid-19 cases and clusters must be restricted for the time being. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak noted today the conflict between Putrajaya’s decision to let most businesses stay open during the movement control order (MCO) and its professed aim of controlling the spread of Covid-19.

Among others, he pointed out that factories and construction sites were classified as essential services and permitted to operate throughout the MCO despite such locations being the largest contributors of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“What has changed with the standard operating procedures for these sectors under the MCO compared to during the CMCO?” he said on Facebook.

“If we are serious about wanting to control Covid-19, it is better if these sectors were halted at least for the first two weeks of the MCO so that it is not extended.”

Citing the government’s revelations that the public healthcare system was close to being overwhelmed, the former PM said all sectors that have contributed significant Covid-19 cases and clusters must be restricted for the time being.

Commenting on the announcements of various retailers such as IKEA and Habib Jewels that they remained open for physical retail during the MCO, Najib said it did not make sense that these should be categorised as essential services.

Najib said it was also not fair that some retailers must close by law if others were arbitrarily allowed to open.

He reiterated that the two weeks of MCO must be strict if it is to have any chance of working and to avoid further extensions of the lockdown.

“Let our healthcare system and frontliners catch their breath so that we have a chance to recover.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO would be reintroduced in all Federal Territories, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah until January 26.

However, there are significantly more exemptions in the current MCO compared to the version imposed last March that brought the country to a near-halt.