PM says threat to economy basis for Emergency; temporary takeover of private hospitals, other properties allowed

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech in Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The threat to Malaysia’s economy due to a sustained spike in Covid-19 cases was the reason the Yang di-Pertuan Agong agreed to proclaim a state of Emergency, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

The prime minister added that during the Emergency, the King can allow any ordinance to be made to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases, including taking over private hospitals and private properties.

He said the proclamation of Emergency was made under Article 150(1) of the Federal Constitution, which reads: “If the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is satisfied that a grave emergency exists whereby the security, or the economic life, or public order in the Federation or any part thereof is threatened, he may issue a Proclamation of Emergency making therein a declaration to that effect”.

Clause (2) of the same law states that a state of Emergency can be declared before the actual occurrence of the event which threatens the security, or the economic life, or public order in any part of the country if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is satisfied that there is imminent danger the event may occur.

The palace had earlier today released a statement saying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to a state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.

