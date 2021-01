A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech in Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The Emergency declaration invoked by the government is not a military coup, nor will there be any curfew, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said the government will continue to perform its functions as usual.

“I want to stress that the emergency declaration by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not a form of military coup.

“Curfew will also not be imposed,” he said in a live address this morning

