Bersatu: Emergency right step to take in fight against Covid-19 pandemic

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the Emergency proclamation by the Agong today represents His Majesty’s concern about the health crisis. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has welcomed today’s Emergency proclamation, calling it the correct move and strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Its information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the Emergency proclamation by the Agong today represents His Majesty’s concern about the health crisis and how it has affected the people as well as his attempt to resolve it in a proactive way.

“The entire Bersatu leadership and party members fully support the steps taken by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in preserving the interests of the people.

“Bersatu is aware that this decision is not an easy one and it was only done after every view presented was taken into consideration, especially the advice of professionals and also that of all members of the Cabinet,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Saiful also called on everyone, including Opposition parties, to set aside their differences and stand behind Muhyiddin and the PN government.

He said that the PN government has promised that civil and legal liberties will be preserved even in the Emergency.

“The assurance given by the prime minister that the government will continue to function, and the legal process will run as usual should keep everyone calm.

“The stability generated through this declaration will definitely enable the business sector to carry on as usual and efforts to attract investment in order to generate economic growth can also proceed smoothly,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that Parliament and State Legislative Assembly sessions as well as elections will be suspended until further notice following the Emergency proclamation earlier.

He also said that he has decided against holding a snap election as it is his duty to protect people’s lives and the well-being of the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic and promised that it would happen as soon as the situation improves.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed a state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.

An emergency committee will be formed consisting of government and Opposition MPs and relevant health experts to determine if the Emergency will be ended early.