PM announces fresh MCO in six states, CMCO in six more from Jan 13

The live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speech about the movement control order in Kajang January 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The movement control order (MCO) will be reintroduced in six states while six more will remain under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from January 13, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

In a special address this evening, the prime minister said both the renewed MCO and CMCO will run until at least until January 26.

The prime minister said the Covid-19 pandemic was starting to overwhelm the country’s major public hospitals, 15 of which he said was already nearing their maximum capacity.

“Our healthcare is at a breaking point,” Muhyiddin said when explaining the drastic decision.

All Federal Territories, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah will be under the MCO, while six others with the exception of Perlis and Sarawak, will be placed under the CMCO.

Perlis and Sarawak will be placed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO)

