Domestic Trade Ministry: Avoid panic buying, enough food supply

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The public has been advised against panic buying as it can cause shortage in supply of essential goods in the market.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a statement today said the supply of goods in the market is currently under control.

“All enforcement personnel of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs in all states will continue to conduct daily monitoring to ensure sufficient supply of essential goods in the market for consumers,” he said.

Nanta said he believed the panic buying that was reported in some areas in the country was in anticipation of an announcement to be made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tomorrow on the action to be taken by the government to address the current Covid-19 situation.

Panic buying should not happen as there is enough supply of goods at all sectors, and all business premises of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers are operating as usual, he added.

Nanta said the situation was different when the movement control order (MCO) was first enforced on March 18 last year as most business premises had to be closed and this affected the supply of essential goods in the market.

He said the ministry would continue to monitor daily on the supply of essential goods, like sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, rice, white bread, powdered milk, chicken, vegetables, eggs, onions, hand sanitiser and face mask in the market.

The monitoring of these 12 essential goods involves 2,711 retailers, 1,039 wholesalers and 223 manufacturers nationwide, he added. — Bernama