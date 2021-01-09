Negri Sembilan Islamic enforcers spot-check famous Kuala Pilah kopitiam just for having Muslim patrons

JHEAINS officers during a spot-check on a popular kopitiam in Kuala Pilah January 8, 2021. — Picture via Facebook/ Jabatan Hal Ehwal Agama Islam Negeri Sembilan ‘Official’

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) said yesterday it conducted a spot-check on a kopitiam located at Kuala Pilah, following complaints that the premise is frequented by many Muslims patrons.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the enforcers said its checks found that the restaurant does not have any halal certification, even as the diner has never claimed so.

“Our checks found out that the premises did not employ any Muslim cooks and the cooking ingredients used were also not certified halal,” it said.

Following its findings, JHEAINS even urged Muslims to avoid patronising food premises with no halal certifications.

While JHEAINS did not list the name of the premises, it is understood to be Kedai Makanan dan Minuman Sinaran — a famous local Hailam kopitiam — located at Jalan Yam Tuan Raden which has been in operation since colonial times.

The kopitiam which has been around since the 1940s does not serve pork, and its daily menu includes the usual kopitiam fare such as kaya toast, boiled eggs, nasi lemak, fried noodles, and an assortment of kuih.

In a report by Malay daily Harian Metro, JHEAINS however was quoted admitting that the shop does not fall under its jurisdiction which only covers Muslims, nor does it have any power to stop Muslims from having their meals there.

“We can only provide our advice and Muslims are urged to stay away from patronising premises owned by non-Muslims without any halal certification.

“Muslims should choose premises which possess halal certificates issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia to have their meals,” it added.

It is not a Shariah offence for Muslims to eat and frequent non-certified diners, and many Malay-Muslim-owned outlets, especially small stalls, do not hold halal certifications.