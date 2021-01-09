BSN offers financial relief to customers affected by floods

The plan entails deferred payments of financing installments up to six months months for eligible customers. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has announced a financial relief for customers affected by the floods which are plaguing several states.

The plan entails deferred payments of financing installments up to six months months for eligible customers.

Chief operating officer Kameel Abdul Halim said the “Bantuan Banjir” was created to ease the burden of flood-hit customers.

He said the bank was aware of the difficulties caused by heavy rains and unexpected floods, especially in the East Coast states as many houses, vehicles and businesses were severely damaged, affecting the daily affairs and source of income of customers.

“We understand that some customers require a postponement in performing their financial responsibilities during critical times like these.

“The bank will process and evaluate each request according to their respective circumstances,” he said in a statement today.

For more information on the “Bantuan Banjir” plan, visit www.bsn.com.my.

Alternatively, customers may also call the BSN Contact Centre at 1300-88-1900 or email [email protected]. — Bernama