Sarawak GOF cripples illegal logging activities in Kanowit

KUCHING, Jan 8 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak Brigade has crippled an illegal logging activity and seized 300 metric tonnes of timber and various machinery estimated to be worth RM556,990 in Sibu, yesterday.

GOF commander SAC Mancha Ata today said two local men were also detained in the raid carried out in the logging area in Nanga Lupus, Kanowit, 424 kilometres (km) from here, at about 10.20am.

‘’The arrests and seizures were made by a police team from the Sibu 10th GOF Battalion Intelligence Unit under the Sarawak Forest Ordinance 2015,” he said in a statement here, today.

“Following further inspection, the team also seized three excavators, a generator set and a water pump,’’ he said.

He said the case had been handed over to the Sarawak Forest Department for further investigation.

In a separate case, he said a police team detained an Indonesian woman for entering Sarawak illegally at Mongkos, Serian, 104.3km from here, at 1.15pm yesterday.

He said the woman had used a rat trail on the Malaysian-Indonesian border to enter the state.

The head of the police team, from the Batu Kawa 11th GOF Battalion, ordered the woman to return to Indonesia using the same route, he added. — Bernama