Ismail Sabri: PM announcement Monday on tighter Covid-19 SOPs

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to make an announcement on new and tightened standard operating procedures (SOP) in response to the spike in Covid-19 infections next week.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during his non-health press conference, said Muhyiddin would be making the announcement of the updated SOPs soon, following discussions during their meeting with the National Security Council (NSC).

“This includes considering tighter SOPs, especially those involving the social sector to reduce movement and at the same time reduce the number of Covid-19 infections.

“We are aware everyone is anticipating something to be announced and God willing the long-awaited announcement will be made by the Prime Minister on Monday.

“So let’s wait for what he has to say and announce and we in the meantime can prepare for the announcement,” he said without elaborating further.

This comes following rumours of a movement control order potentially being reinforced with Covid-19 new infections constantly recording four-digit numbers, with a record 3,021 new infections recorded on Thursday.

