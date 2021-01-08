Dr Noor Hisham: Six new clusters detected in Klang Valley and Sabah

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Six new Covid-19 clusters have been reported today, bringing the total number of clusters in Malaysia to 576, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said these include the Jalan Klinik cluster in Klang, Selangor, the Tapak Bina Hevea cluster in Petaling, Selangor, the Bukit Belimbing cluster in Petaling and Klang, the Kauran cluster in Keningau, Sabah, the Kapital cluster in Lembah Pantai and the Setapak Indah cluster in Titiwangsa, both in Kuala Lumpur.

“319 clusters have been deemed to have ended, including three today which are the Jalan Bomba cluster, the Makmur cluster and the Tapak Bina Galeri cluster,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

This leaves the number of active clusters being monitored at 257, of which 57 have reported an increase of cases.

“The clusters with the highest number of cases include the Sungai Putus cluster with 374 cases, the Jalan Klinik cluster with 132 cases and the Penjara Jalan Harapan cluster with 73 cases,” he said.

The earliest case from the Jalan Klinik cluster was detected today following targeted screening at a factory. At present, 448 people have been screened, with 132 positive cases detected.

“For the Tapak Bina Hevea cluster, the first case was reported last Monday (December 28) following targeted screening at a construction site. As of today, 650 people have been screened with 30 positive cases detected.

“As of today, 912 people have been screened with 33 positive cases detected in the Bukit Belimbing cluster,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The Kauran cluster’s index case was reported as positive last Wednesday (December 30) following a screening on symptomatic individuals. As of today, 432 people have been screened with 55 testing positive.

“The Kapital cluster’s index case was reported as positive yesterday after screenings on symptomatic individuals. As of today, 165 people have been screened with 72 testing positive.

“Lastly, the Setapak Indah cluster’s index case was reported as positive yesterday after a self-test for Covid-19. As of today, 43 people have been screened with 16 testing positive,” he said.