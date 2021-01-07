Malaysia hits another record high with 3,027 new Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on December 9, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Malaysia today reported a new record of 3,027 Covid-19 daily infections.

In a statement this evening, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Johor recorded 1,103 cases, followed by Selangor and Sabah at 706 and 493 cases respectively.

This is the first time Johor recorded the highest number of cases compared to other states that have been leading in numbers such as Selangor and Sabah.

Yesterday, a supposed document of an internal meeting within the National Security Council (NSC) and several other government agencies went viral and suggested a possible lockdown in several states.

However, the NSC rejected this as false.

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the Malaysian healthcare system was now “pressured and at a breaking point” and there is a need for a circuit breaker or targeted lockdown.

