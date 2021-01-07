After Pejuang, Muda’s registration bid rejected by RoS as well

Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (left) at the Registrar of Societies in Putrajaya September 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has confirmed today that its application to register itself has also been rejected by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), following news that Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s application had failed.

A representative from Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s party said the RoS had sent a letter informing the rejection through email yesterday.

“Yes, Muda's application was rejected by RoS via email yesterday,” a spokesman told Malay Mail.

In a copy of the email sighted by Malay Mail, RoS did not state its reason for rejecting the application.

MORE TO COME