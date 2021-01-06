Sacked as BN sec-gen, Annuar accuses Zahid of steering Umno to conspire with Anwar, DAP

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 6, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa today launched a scathing attack against Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, accusing the latter of colluding with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP.

Annuar, who was recently sacked as Barisan Nasional secretary-general, disclosed that he was aware of several instances involving Ahmad Zahid conspiring with external factions not aligned with the decisions made by the party’s supreme council.

He claimed Zahid had in “black and white” offered support to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the latter’s bid to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and held negotiations with DAP to form a “political alignment” without the knowledge of Umno MPs.

“To me such acts are something significant and I as the [former] secretary-general am unable to accept the president’s stance which could seen as the party’s official stance and also because it involved my principles.

“With such difference in principles, I think it is better for me not to be complicit with the directions of Zahid.

“And not being the secretary-general has now allowed me to freely act and make a political stance according to my instinct and conscience,” he said in a press conference at the Federal Territories Ministry here.

He also disclosed and confirmed an October 2020 letter purportedly penned by Zahid addressed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong claiming several BN MPs have pledged their support for Anwar and subsequently voiced their support to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Annuar said such attempts were seen to be detrimental against the stability of the PN government which subsequently affected the relationship between Umno, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

He also hinted at the strained relationship between him and Ahmad Zahid, which emerged following recent events.

“I realised that in order to perfectly execute the responsibilities of BN secretary-general, one must have trust between the president,” he said. Umno is the lynchpin party of BN.

“Such a relationship has existed all these while but that has changed recently due to several events which have transpired that compels me to defend my own principles and political stance.

“What transpired have caused anxiety amongst the grassroots and damaged the party’s reputation,” he added.

When asked who else was involved apart from Ahmad Zahid, Annuar remarked that said individuals comprised selected few who were elected within Umno’s supreme council.

He also maintained that Umno’s official stance was still “No Anwar, No DAP” and that has not changed as of today.

Annuar later said he would leave it to the wisdom of the party’s supreme council which will convene tonight to decide if they would work with DAP or Anwar.