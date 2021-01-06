Report: Bersatu to decide relationship status with Umno tonight, during party supreme council meeting chaired by Muhyiddin

Datuk Razali Idris today said that the cooperation between Bersatu and Umno will be decided at the meeting chaired by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pic). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Terengganu Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Razali Idris today said that the party’s supreme council meeting tonight will discuss and decide its relationship with Umno.

Malay daily Harian Metro reported Razali, who is also a Bersatu supreme council member, as saying that the position of cooperation between the two parties will be decided at the meeting chaired by party president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Whatever the outcome of the meeting, especially related to Umno’s proposal to reject cooperation with Bersatu, will be announced tonight.

“We are not surprised by the Umno delegates’ decision to reject cooperation with Bersatu, but I reiterate their move will lead to disunity among the Malays and Muslims,” he told reporters after a “Back To School” programme in Marang earlier today.

It was learned that Muhyiddin arrived at Bersatu headquarters in Menara Yayasan Selangor to chair the supreme council meeting earlier tonight.

Razali said even though Umno has decided not to cooperate with Bersatu, it will not affect the party’s preparations for the general election even though it will see a three-cornered contest.

“Umno’s top leadership also needs to re-examine the establishment of Perikatan Nasional (PN) which was agreed by the three presidents of PAS, Umno and Bersatu,” he said.

Earlier today, former BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa expressed doubt over a news report claiming that 189 Umno divisions out of 191 rejected cooperation with Bersatu during their respective meetings recently.

Annuar said he received information that only 55 divisions had rejected working with Bersatu.

But Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said that 143 divisions opposed maintaining ties with Bersatu.

Zahid explained that the number was based on feedback gathered from a WhatsApp group comprising party division leaders.