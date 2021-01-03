‘Winter monsoon’: Downpours, low temperatures in most parts of Malaysia

Pedestrians walking on the sidewalk while holding umbrellas in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur December 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Entering the third day of 2021, a cold snap greeted Malaysians overnight with downpours in most part of country, overcast skies, and mist in some places.

Temperatures across the Klang Valley dropped to as low as 23 degrees Celsius today, among the lowest in months as the country is currently gripped by cold weather due to the northeast monsoon season, commonly known as the ‘winter monsoon’.

According to the Long Range Weather Outlook posted on the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) website, the cold and rainy monsoon season which started on November 11 last year is expected to continue until March this year.

“During this period, the country will receive a steady north-easterly wind with occasional strong winds, with speeds of between 10 and 20 kilometres per hour.

“A series of heavy rainfalls are expected to occur mainly in the east coast states of the Peninsula, west Sarawak and east Sabah,” it said.

The department also warned that continuous heavy rainfall for several days can result in floods in low-lying and flood-prone areas, and the risk of flooding may worsen if heavy rainfall coincides with high tide.

In addition, continuous and strong north-easterly winds can cause rough seas and big waves in the waters of the South China Sea.

MetMalaysia also reported that most major cities in the country are experiencing continuous rainfall today, with the minimum temperature recorded in Cameron Highlands at 17 degrees Celsius followed by Kluang (22 degrees Celsius) while Kuala Lumpur, Temerloh, Kuala Pilah, Batu Pahat and Kuantan at 23 degrees Celsius.

Some social media users expressed their joy at the weather, some even describing it as ‘winter has arrived in Malaysia’.

A postgraduate student Aleya Abdullah, 24, who is currently residing in Janda Baik, Pahang said she does not have to switch on the electric fan or air conditioner all day long due to the chilly weather.

An entrepreneur Abu Huzaifah, 25, told Bernama that the cold and misty weather in Johor gave him the chance to witness the picturesque Gunung Ledang, surrounded by mist this morning. — Bernama