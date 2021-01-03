Two districts in Pahang hit by floods, 65 evacuated

A resident of Kampung Gudang Rasau in Pahang looks on as flood waters surround his house. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Jan 3 — A total of 65 people from two districts in Pahang have been evacuated to two temporary relief centres following floods caused by continuous heavy rain since yesterday.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s ’Info Bencana’ portal, as of 9.30am today, a total of 44 people from 13 families were placed at Balai Raya Jara in Maran, while 21 victims from six families were housed at Balai Raya Bukit Lepas in Rompin.

It said, three rivers in the state, namely Sungai Lepar @ Jambatan Gelugor, Sungai Lipis, Raub and Sungai Lembing here had exceeded the danger levels while Sungai Lipis in Lipis had breached its alert point.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) through its Twitter account said there was an overflow of water at KM198 (east and westbound) of East Coast Highway near Gambang and Sri Jaya.

Pahang Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman, when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter adding that the stretch was closed at 8.40am today.

Anih Berhad, the concessionaire of East Coast Expressway Phase 1, in its statement here advised highway users from the East Coast who wish to return to Kuala Lumpur, to postpone their journey as the one-kilometre stretch was flooded by two-metre-high waters.

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a bad weather warning with incessant heavy rain for several areas in Pahang involving the districts of Pekan and Rompin.

MetMalaysia said the districts of Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan and Bera are expected to experience similar weather until tomorrow. — Bernama